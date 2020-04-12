Letter: Thanks to local officials for locking down weeks ago

I would like to thank the mayors and county executives of St. Louis, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and Kansas City for putting in place stay-at-home orders weeks ago in order to try to keep the coronavirus at bay. Waiting for Gov. Mike Parson to be responsible for imposing a statewide shutdown, which he finally did last Monday, would have been a grave mistake.
Why were Parson and other governors reluctant to do what was needed to keep people from spreading this awful virus?
Jane Wagner • Manchester
