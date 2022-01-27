Letter: Thanks to Schmitt for leading on anti-science misinformation

Regarding “St. Louis-area school districts defy attorney general and keep mask mandates” (Jan. 24): As a retiree and caring grandfather, I believe Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt deserves thanks for leading us away from scientific reasoning and plunging us into misinformation.

I also want to thank him for making the jobs of public health and medical staffs exponentially harder and for harassing and bullying public schools by forcing them to direct their educational tax dollars towards litigating his anti-mask mandate lawsuits against them. No doubt those monies could have been spent on educational needs, or heaven forbid, N95 masks for faculty and students. Because of Schmitt’s legal threats, many public school districts chose not to fully implement masking requirements out of fear of reprisals from him.

As a senior citizen, I also want thank him for exposing me to this virus. Earlier this week, the school nurse called me to pick up my grandson from school. He began to have a slight temperature, headache and nausea. Schmitt should be happy to know he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and now his sister has it as well. As for me, five days later, I haven’t shown any symptoms yet. He may be disappointed to know that I was properly wearing a N95 mask when I picked my grandson up.

Ron Ochu • St. Peters