Letter: Thanks to workers who make confinement bearable
During this pandemic, I want to praise our health care workers, news industry personnel, and our grocery and pharmacy store staffs.

I also want to send a big thanks to all of the people who are responsible for keeping our utilities working. Staying at home is so much easier when we have electricity, water, gas, sewer, trash pickup, television, cable, internet, phones, delivery services and all the other services that allow our confinement experience to be bearable. So, here’s my big thanks to those folks and my wish for you all to stay well.

Sue Langhorst • St. Louis

