Letter: THC chips are recreational pot, not medical marijuana

While it is not a carefully kept secret that “medical marijuana” is simply a misnomer for recreational pot, the use of Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets as a vehicle to deliver THC is outrageous. Especially with a dosage system that is measured in “handfuls.” No other medication is or will ever be delivered via potato chip. Dosages of drugs need to be standardized and predictable. Potent medication should not be disguised as bar snacks.