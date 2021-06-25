 Skip to main content
Letter: The 13th Amendment was what really ended slavery
Letter: The 13th Amendment was what really ended slavery

13th amendment

The 13th Amendment, to which many people had sincerely held religious objections. 

 

Regarding the editorial “Marking Juneteenth, the actual end of slavery, isn’t ‘Black history’ — it’s American history” (June 19): In my opinion, the Editorial Board has put forward a fallacy that the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery. The proclamation, which was nothing more than executive order, did no such thing. It only ended slavery in those states or parts of states engaged in armed rebellion against the federal government. It did not end slavery in those states, such as Missouri, which remained in the Union. It took the 13th Amendment to accomplish that.

Additionally, the proclamation’s legality itself was in question because if the Confederacy was truly separate, then the proclamation would have had no binding effect. That is why, as a condition of reseating their representatives in Congress, the southern states were required to ratify the 13th Amendment.

If you want to celebrate the end of slavery, then do it on Dec. 6, the date when the 13th Amendment was ratified (Dec. 6, 1865).

Richard Dorsey • Florissant

