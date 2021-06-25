Letter: The 13th Amendment was what really ended slavery

Regarding the editorial “Marking Juneteenth, the actual end of slavery, isn’t ‘Black history’ — it’s American history” (June 19): In my opinion, the Editorial Board has put forward a fallacy that the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery. The proclamation, which was nothing more than executive order, did no such thing. It only ended slavery in those states or parts of states engaged in armed rebellion against the federal government. It did not end slavery in those states, such as Missouri, which remained in the Union. It took the 13th Amendment to accomplish that.