Letter: The answer to St. Louis' problems: Create more jobs

Regarding "‘It’s up to the next mayor.’ St. Louis mayoral candidates want to rebuild neighborhoods, encourage homeownership" (Feb. 22): It is heartening to see the St. Louis mayoral candidates take an interest in the city's housing infrastructure. But how will the unemployed and underemployed be able to purchase homes? And why would developers undertake a project knowing that there is a lack of qualified buyers? I suggest that the candidates' first priority be jobs, jobs, jobs. Not job training, as suggested by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. Training isn't helpful when there aren't any jobs to fill.

The city should provide whatever incentives are necessary to bring employers to St. Louis. Those who govern the city need to view employers not as targets of taxation but rather as the builders of a tax base. More people working means more income tax revenue, more sales tax revenue, more property tax revenue. And less crime.

Take a drive on Page Boulevard from Skinker Boulevard to downtown to see the condition of our neighborhoods. Children are the victims of drive-by shootings. People are stealing catalytic converters. It all stems from a lack of jobs.

Frank Marchiony • Chesterfield