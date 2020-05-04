Letter: The answer to the crisis is to block Trump’s reelection

Who knew? President Donald Trump is actually a rich man’s version of Don Rickles and Rodney Dangerfield. He said he was just being sarcastic when he suggested disinfectant and ultraviolet lighting could be placed inside humans to cure the coronavirus. Actually, sar-caustic would be a better word to describe Trump’s suggestions.
This pandemic would have been traumatic, no matter who was president. The fact of the matter is the GOP has been dismantling government for a long time. Trump enabled them to do it at the historically worst time. He ignored the warnings of all the experts, for months.
Can you imagine if Hillary Clinton had won and had shut the country down and kept the fatality rate below say, 100 lives? What would Trump and his followers have done? The answer to that question is to see Trump’s analysis of Barack Obama’s handling of the Ebola virus. Two Americans died from Ebola, or in GOP-speak, half a Benghazi.
What do we do now? The simplest and most direct answer is to make sure that all 50 states vote by mail. Our democracy is in the balance. After the smoke clears on Nov. 3, and the pardons begin to fly, we can start the rebuilding of our country.
Dennis Clancy • Overland
