Letter: The anti-mask crowd has no concern for community

Regarding the editorial “Heckling, harassment and middle-finger salutes distract from pandemic message” (July 29): At the recent St. Louis County Council meeting, the folks ranting and practically foaming at the mouth about their personal rights and freedoms showed precious little in the way of civility or concern for fellow community members. These attendees for the most part were selfish, pure and simple. There once was a time in this country when people made sacrifices for the good of their fellow citizens, which ultimately benefits everyone, but sadly, those days are over. So much for the Greatest Generation. Now it’s just the Me, Me, Me Generation.