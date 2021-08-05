 Skip to main content
Letter: The anti-mask crowd has no concern for community
0 comments

Letter: The anti-mask crowd has no concern for community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County Council 5-2 vote repeals mask mandate

Connie Eakins, center, and her daughter Shannon Cox celebrate the St. Louis County Council 5-2 vote to repeal the mask mandate during a St. Louis County Council meeting on July 27 in Clayton.

 Laurie Skrivan,

Regarding the editorial “Heckling, harassment and middle-finger salutes distract from pandemic message” (July 29): At the recent St. Louis County Council meeting, the folks ranting and practically foaming at the mouth about their personal rights and freedoms showed precious little in the way of civility or concern for fellow community members. These attendees for the most part were selfish, pure and simple. There once was a time in this country when people made sacrifices for the good of their fellow citizens, which ultimately benefits everyone, but sadly, those days are over. So much for the Greatest Generation. Now it’s just the Me, Me, Me Generation.

Rod Hansen • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports