Letter: The anti-maskers should waive the right to medical care
Letter: The anti-maskers should waive the right to medical care

Jefferson County mask mandate

Dawn Wood of Franklin County protests a potential Jefferson County mask requirement outside the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro. After dueling protests and a meeting that lasted more than four hours, the health department board declined to vote on the proposal.

 Robert Cohen,

Regarding “About 60 Jefferson County residents spar over potential mask mandate, board declines to vote” (July 29): There is a simple form that mask-mandate opponents can sign in the jurisdictions and businesses that are trying their best to keep us safe.

They need to be willing to sign a document that, should they get sick from the virus, they promise to refuse all medical intervention. Maybe that would help ensure that the people who care about others by wearing masks will have a hospital bed if they contract the virus. If mask skeptics do not feel responsible for my well-being, then the mask wearer should not risk limited treatment should the hospital be overwhelmed.

Jackie Daugherty • St. Peters

