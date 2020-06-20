Letter: The Arch is really a monument to smallpox carriers
0 comments

Letter: The Arch is really a monument to smallpox carriers

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Message boards send a social distancing reminder

A message board reminds people about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic at the intersection of Market Street and Tucker Boulevard in downtown St. Louis on Monday, March 30, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Approximately 20 million Native Americans died of smallpox, which they contracted from Europeans when they first invaded this continent. In comparison, 6 million Jews were exterminated during the Holocaust. That makes the smallpox epidemic one of the most egregious genocides in world history. The Gateway Arch is a monument to that invasion. It’s time to take it down.

Fred Andres • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports