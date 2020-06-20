Letter: The Arch is really a monument to smallpox carriers

Approximately 20 million Native Americans died of smallpox, which they contracted from Europeans when they first invaded this continent. In comparison, 6 million Jews were exterminated during the Holocaust. That makes the smallpox epidemic one of the most egregious genocides in world history. The Gateway Arch is a monument to that invasion. It’s time to take it down.
Fred Andres • St. Louis
