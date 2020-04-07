Letter: The arts should also be called to serve in this fight

In war, patriotism drives troops to the front lines, where sacrifice, courage and heroism play out. Right now the front-line troops in this pandemic are countless and all are engaged in the fight.
However, there is a demographic of fighters, specialists with skills none of the others have, who are no less vital in this time of war: our visual, performing and literary arts community. They too must be called up to serve and be included in any civic and economic equations being formed. They too must have economic support so they can be on the front lines in our neighborhoods without being labeled “volunteer.”
Through their mediums, artists are the voices of truth, carefree entertainment, and the reason to dance and laugh.
The St. Louis arts community can collaborate in groundbreaking ways to plan, produce and execute art on an unprecedented scale, not just in size but breadth, depth and style. The deep bench of St. Louis talent is like a giant orchestra with great musicians and an urge to perform, yet with no score, no conductor.
Let’s call for and implement a super fund to mobilize the arts in a way that has never been done. A sufficient war chest would finance a full year of full-scale arts responses throughout the city. Our community is at stake, as is our republic.
Walter Gunn • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.