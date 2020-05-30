Letter: The bar owner is responsible for Ozark partygoers
Letter: The bar owner is responsible for Ozark partygoers

No social distancing at Backwater Jacks

Backwater Jacks pool was still crowded late Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020, on Memorial Day weekend in Osage Beach, Missouri. Images from this scene and several other bars in the area are the focus of national scrutiny at a time when experts are still calling for social distancing due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page urged partygoers to self quarantine for fourteen days.  PHOTO BY PAT TOSIE

Regarding “Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends actions” (May 28): Why did bar owner Gary Prewitt of Backwater Jack’s allow that many people into his establishment? Other Missouri businesses are being responsible. Restaurants are running at lower capacity to allow for social distancing. Only 25 people can go in a Dollar Tree at any one time, and grocery stores are limiting customers. Goodwill stores won’t let anyone in without a mask.

Will Prewitt be fined? It’s the job of business management to keep customers under control.

Jenny Bardgett • St. Peters

