Letter: The bar owner is responsible for Ozark partygoers

Regarding “Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends actions” (May 28): Why did bar owner Gary Prewitt of Backwater Jack’s allow that many people into his establishment? Other Missouri businesses are being responsible. Restaurants are running at lower capacity to allow for social distancing. Only 25 people can go in a Dollar Tree at any one time, and grocery stores are limiting customers. Goodwill stores won’t let anyone in without a mask.
Will Prewitt be fined? It’s the job of business management to keep customers under control.
Jenny Bardgett • St. Peters
