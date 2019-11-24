Subscribe for 99¢
Rams Crystal Ball

It’s time to review the musing of H.L. Mencken written many years ago:

“As democracy is perfected, the office [of president] represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

Look it up. Mencken said that in 1920, before you probably were born. He certainly had a crystal ball.

BettyJane Shultz • Kirkwood