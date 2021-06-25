 Skip to main content
Letter: The best way to clean up a mess is to not make one
Letter: The best way to clean up a mess is to not make one

Regarding “’Preventing more, picking up less.’ Proliferating plastic pollution sparks change in approach” (June 20): The article neglects to mention the primary and most efficient way to curb the environmental problem that the world is facing. That is the proliferation of single-use plastic products. We don’t need plastic grocery bags, Styrofoam take-out containers, throw-away water bottles and a whole list of other items that are befouling our world unnecessarily.

The problem will not be solved by trying to clean up the mess, it will be solved by not making the mess in the first place.

William M. Fogarty Jr. • Webster Groves

