Letter: The best way to clean up a mess is to not make one

Regarding “’Preventing more, picking up less.’ Proliferating plastic pollution sparks change in approach” (June 20): The article neglects to mention the primary and most efficient way to curb the environmental problem that the world is facing. That is the proliferation of single-use plastic products. We don’t need plastic grocery bags, Styrofoam take-out containers, throw-away water bottles and a whole list of other items that are befouling our world unnecessarily.