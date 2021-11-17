 Skip to main content
Letter: The best way to recruit teachers is to pay them more
Regarding “With no solution for boosting teacher pay on horizon, Missouri turns to recruiting website” (Dec. 12): The state of Missouri once again talks big but refuses to back that up with action. What’s the point of creating a website designed to recruit students to Missouri teacher education programs if the state isn’t willing to appropriate the funds that will make salaries competitive with other states? Yet, the state is willing to give $500,000 to a consulting company for a plan to raise the salaries of state workers. There are only two ways to do that. Either rob Peter to pay Paul or raise taxes. And you don’t have to pay me $500,000 for that advice.

Jack Snowman • Carbondale, Ill.

