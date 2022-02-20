Letter: The Biden presidential library wouldn’t have any walls

Regarding John Darkow’s syndicated editorial cartoon showing an industrial-looking complex labeled “Wastewater Treatment Plant and Donald J. Trump Presidential Library” (Feb. 15): I have a different cartoon idea showing the Joseph R. Biden Presidential Library. The site could be on our southern border with Mexico. The cartoonist would not even have to draw a detailed scene for it since it would not have walls and would overlook unused building materials costing U.S. taxpayers millions. A section of the library could livestream thousands of migrants crossing the border.