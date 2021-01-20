Letter: The 'big lie' tactic is used by fascists to attain power

Regarding "Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book" (Jan. 18): As a well-educated graduate of prestigious universities, Sen. Josh Hawley well knows that the propagation of the "big lie" is a method fascists and dictators use to gain and hold power. By repeating an untruth over and over, some people will come to believe it.
How clever of this young man to disguise his use of a big lie by calling it an investigation of the truth of the claim. It is unfortunate that he has less of an interest in serving rather than in a shameful lust for power.
Bob Rose • Ladue