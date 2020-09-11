 Skip to main content
Letter: The Brockabrella was invented to combat rude Cub fans
The St. Louis Cardinals played the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

July 2, 2010 -- Cardinals hall of famer Lou Brock throws out a ceremonial first pitch while wearing a Brockabrella before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Replica Brockabrella's were given out to 25,000 fans as part of a promotion. Chris Lee clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

Regarding Ben Frederickson’s column, “The lessons Lou Brock leaves behind” (Sept. 8): I had the pleasure of working in Lou Brock’s company, Brock World Products, in the 1980s. One time, I asked Lou how the Brockabrella came to be. He said that he saw the idea somewhere and wanted to buy two for when the Cardinals played at Wrigley Field, where the fans would throw beer on the players during warmups.

We found a Korean manufacturer named Bing Woo. Woo said he wasn’t interested in just making two but he would make two gross (nearly 300) of them.

So Lou ordered two gross in a red-and-white color scheme. When they arrived, he took two out. One for him and one for Al Hrabosky. So the two of them wore them at practice at Wrigley Field during warmups.

Then, a college team, whose colors were red and white, contacted Lou and asked if they could get some for their cheerleaders. Lou sent the team 24 and they wore them on national television. After that, requests came pouring in and Lou started a company to sell them.

Joe Buck • Manchester

