Letter: The Broglio-for-Brock trade no longer worst in history

Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess
Letter: Make the unvaccinated socially shunned, like smokers
Letter: The losing Cardinals need a reality check on attendance
Letter: Hawley complains about elites even though he is one
Letter: Joe Biden's Afghan bungling warrants impeachment
Regarding “Poll: Biden’s support dips amid COVID, Afghanistan crises” (Aug. 21): It’s time for Cubs fans to celebrate because now the famous 1958 swap of Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio is no longer the worst trade in history. I believe that distinction now goes to trading Donald Trump for Joe Biden.
Doug Dressel • Kirkwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.