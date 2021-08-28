 Skip to main content
Letter: The Broglio-for-Brock trade no longer worst in history
Cubs/Cards trade

On June 15, 1964, the St. Louis Cardinals sent Ernie Broglio (left) to the Chicago Cubs for Lou Brock in one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history. 

 Associated Press

 

Regarding “Poll: Biden’s support dips amid COVID, Afghanistan crises” (Aug. 21): It’s time for Cubs fans to celebrate because now the famous 1958 swap of Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio is no longer the worst trade in history. I believe that distinction now goes to trading Donald Trump for Joe Biden.

Doug Dressel • Kirkwood

