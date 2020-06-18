Letter: ‘The Cardinal Way’ should also support racial diversity

Regarding “Blues and Cardinals speak out on racial injustice” (June 2): I am a die-hard Cardinals fan and as much as I love the club’s history of winning, I’m more proud of “The Cardinal Way.” But in the face of racial injustice, what does it mean to follow “The Cardinal Way”? I don’t think the club is doing it right. The club’s public statements have been weak and noncommittal.
Here’s what I think it would mean for the club to follow “The Cardinal Way” right now: 1) Issue a public statement that unequivocally condemns racism and police brutality and commits to the local black community. 2) Support the club’s players who are speaking up. 3) Require that the private security company at the ballpark follow the most advanced public safety practices, including de-escalation. Call for local police departments to do the same. 4) Apologize for the club’s history of racial discrimination. It took the Cardinals seven years after Jackie Robinson to break their color barrier, and the club was the last to abolish segregated seating. 5) Promote the history of the Negro League’s St. Louis Stars. 6) Set a $15-per-hour minimum wage and provide health care and benefits for employees and contractors, especially the food service providers. 7) Align the club’s outreach and charity efforts with community needs. 8) Diversify the organization’s executive leadership.
These steps will not be easy, and they might lose some fans, but the club will keep and gain many more fans, and it will be on the right side of history.
Richard Payton • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.