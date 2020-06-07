Letter: The cartoon depicting looters was racial stereotyping

Regarding Rob McKee’s syndicated editorial cartoon depicting protesters looting (June 4): I cannot for the life of me understand why the Post-Dispatch published this. The media has reported many stories about peaceful protesters and their support of unnecessarily targeted people of color. This cartoon goes against all of that. It looks like a racial stereotype that was published in the 1960s. Is it supposed to be ironic or am I missing something?
Diane Burkard • Manchester
