Letter: The cartoon depicting looters was racial stereotyping
0 comments

Letter: The cartoon depicting looters was racial stereotyping

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Calming effect
060420-edt-editorialcartoon

Regarding Rob McKee’s syndicated editorial cartoon depicting protesters looting (June 4): I cannot for the life of me understand why the Post-Dispatch published this. The media has reported many stories about peaceful protesters and their support of unnecessarily targeted people of color. This cartoon goes against all of that. It looks like a racial stereotype that was published in the 1960s. Is it supposed to be ironic or am I missing something?

Diane Burkard • Manchester

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports