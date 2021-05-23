 Skip to main content
Letter: The Chain of Rocks bridge’s reputation hurts St. Louis
Chain of Rocks Bridge

Saturday, June 2, 2007 - Mark Abels, of St. Louis, crosses the Chain of Rocks Bridge which is part of the new Route 66 bike trail, that spans from The Chain of Rocks Bridge to Chicago. Abels and his wife, Merri, started riding at 10:00 a.m. at The Chain of Rocks Bridge, stopped in Edwardsville, Ill., and then biked back to the bridge. The whole trip was about 30 miles. "It was a good ride," said Merri Abels in Edwardsville, "ask me that again on the way back." The entire route spans 438 miles. On Saturday there were about 500 riders biking the route. Karen Stockman | Post-Dispatch

 Karen Stockman

On a recent trip back to my hometown of St. Louis, one of the top things on my itinerary was to walk across Chain of Rocks Bridge, a one-of-a-kind National Park Service site. Much to my horror and dismay, I found that the parking lot on the Missouri side, which I had used on a previous visit, was closed, with a sign indicating it was not safe to park there.

The National Park Service website indicated that everyone coming from the Missouri side needed to drive over to Illinois to access this beautiful facility, but, even then: “Park at your own risk. Car vandalism has been a problem.”

The National Park Service is a major public agency with enforcement rangers who could be deployed to allow people to access this fabulous tourist attraction from the west side of the Mississippi (and not be afraid to park on the Illinois side either).

It’s truly astonishing to see how far St. Louis has fallen in terms of safe visitor access to such a major attraction. That’s not a great way to draw tourists and their local spending. I traveled all the way from Colorado and was incredibly disappointed by this not-so-subtle indication of my beloved hometown’s slow decline.

Thankfully, Forest Park and Tower Grove Park were still open.

Nancy Nichols • Fort Collins, Colo.

