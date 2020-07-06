Letter: The Confederate 'cause' was the right to own humans

Regarding the letter “Explaining why some still back Confederate flag” (July 1): Much of what the letter writer said about supporting the Confederate flag, even if true, is largely irrelevant. He said, “The Confederate flag never flew over a slave ship.” Irrelevant. It flew over slave states, and that’s the issue. He said, “It is modeled on St. Andrew’s cross.” Irrelevant. It was adopted as a symbol by states that committed treason by seceding from the Union, which was not a Christian endeavor.
There is one relevant point he does makes that I wish he would have given more thought. He said,“The flag represented their cause.” Exactly. Their cause was to have the right to own Black people as slaves. That is exactly why so many millions of Americans, Black and white, believe it is wrong to honor this flag. Southern pride, independence of mind and military valor are understandably important to many people. This is not the symbol needed to celebrate them.
Randy Cooper • O’Fallon, Mo.
