Letter: The Constitution should be flexible during an emergency

Regarding the letter “Limits on social gatherings violates constitutional rights” (March 20): Letter writer Richard Dorsey complains that officials have no constitutional authority to limit the size of social gatherings, even during a national health crisis. He contends that such decrees violate the First Amendment right of peaceable assembly. Perhaps Mr. Dorsey should turn his attention to the opening line of our Constitution, which does not read, “I the person,” but does say, "We the people.” Plus, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly in favor of the legitimacy of extra-constitutional measures in the event of a national emergency.
Rigid and narrow ideology will not get us through this pandemic. Sometimes, on rare but necessary occasions, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
Jim Shepard • St Louis
