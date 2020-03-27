Letter: The Constitution should be flexible during an emergency
0 comments

Letter: The Constitution should be flexible during an emergency

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Constitutional Convention

This photo provided by the Library of Congress shows a painting by Howard Chandler Christy on display in the U.S. Capitol of George Washington presiding at the signing of the Constitution of the United States in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787. As Republicans win control of more legislatures across the country, some want to use their growing power to limit federal spending and are considering calling a national constitutional convention. The move would be historic, as there has not been one since Washington led the original proceedings himself. But looking strictly at the math, the notion is not entirely out of reach. (Library of Congress via AP)

 HOGP

Regarding the letter “Limits on social gatherings violates constitutional rights” (March 20): Letter writer Richard Dorsey complains that officials have no constitutional authority to limit the size of social gatherings, even during a national health crisis. He contends that such decrees violate the First Amendment right of peaceable assembly. Perhaps Mr. Dorsey should turn his attention to the opening line of our Constitution, which does not read, “I the person,” but does say, "We the people.” Plus, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly in favor of the legitimacy of extra-constitutional measures in the event of a national emergency.

Rigid and narrow ideology will not get us through this pandemic. Sometimes, on rare but necessary occasions, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.

Jim Shepard • St Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports