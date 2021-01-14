Letter: The country's real division is within the Republican Party

Regarding "Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas" (Jan. 12): All the radical Republicans supporting President Donald Trump issue the same message: Impeachment would further divide the country.
This is not true. What it will divide is the Republican Party, into a minority of radicals who want to overthrow the election and install Trump as our first true tyrant, and those who can manage to recall that our elected officials represent all of us.
This is a divide that all reasonable people should be willing to make until all of the Republican anti-democracy radicals are in jail, where they belong.
Tony Patti • Sappington