Letter: The COVID crisis isn’t over yet. Please get vaccinated.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis is far from over — and the Delta variant spreading throughout the state should raise alarm bells. We are all but certain that the virus will continue to spread from outstate Missouri into our county, threatening to erase the progress we have made beating back the virus.
However, we have the most important tools we need in this fight: vaccinations. These safe, free and highly effective shots are a marvel of modern medicine and have already helped us dramatically reduce infection rates countywide. Unfortunately, too many in our community still have not gotten vaccinated — these are the only COVID-19 patients we’re seeing in our hospital wards. And, concerningly, we are seeing unvaccinated teenagers and young adults with serious cases of the disease due to the new variants.
Right now, we are in a race against time to hold off the Delta variant and keep our county safe. This means intensifying our vaccine campaign to ensure every resident is protected. If you have not yet gotten your vaccine — or have a child 12 or older who has not gotten theirs — please visit a vaccination site near you to get these shots. These lifesaving medicines are available throughout St. Louis County at malls, pharmacies, churches, libraries and medical offices to make them as accessible as possible. In the next week or so we have 22 community vaccination events planned, and we will add more in the coming days and weeks.
For you, your family, your neighbors, your future — please get the vaccine. For more information, please visit stlcorona.com.
Dr. Faisal Khan • Director, St. Louis County Department of Public Health