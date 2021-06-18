Letter: The COVID crisis isn’t over yet. Please get vaccinated.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis is far from over — and the Delta variant spreading throughout the state should raise alarm bells. We are all but certain that the virus will continue to spread from outstate Missouri into our county, threatening to erase the progress we have made beating back the virus.

However, we have the most important tools we need in this fight: vaccinations. These safe, free and highly effective shots are a marvel of modern medicine and have already helped us dramatically reduce infection rates countywide. Unfortunately, too many in our community still have not gotten vaccinated — these are the only COVID-19 patients we’re seeing in our hospital wards. And, concerningly, we are seeing unvaccinated teenagers and young adults with serious cases of the disease due to the new variants.