Letter: The cumulative voice from every vote brings change

I read with stunning disbelief Rev. Phil Kershner’s guest column “Why I don’t vote” (Oct. 29) in which he says that just because one has a right to vote, there is no ensuing duty to exercise that right. What a disaster that argument is. We have an obligation to promote the common good. Voting is a vehicle for that. Not voting is complicity with what is.

Kershner also says his vote won’t make a difference anyway. How many TV public service announcements have we heard saying that every vote counts? One vote alone does not bring change; it is the cumulative voice from every vote that brings change.

Does believing that one’s vote does not count reflect an individualistic view of self, over self as a member of a societal community? Kershner holds a position of influence and exercises that influence by his actions and by his words. I hope and pray that his faith will call him to work for the common good and further a more perfect union by voting.

Sister Imelda Maurer • St. Charles