Letter: The ‘deep state’ might be the only thing protecting us
Letter: The 'deep state' might be the only thing protecting us

Regarding “How a probe of Trump-Russia ties turned into a GOP rally cry” (Oct. 13): I’ve stood on many distant shores looking toward my country feeling proud to be an American. Through the fog of war and the smell of cordite, I have observed our nation’s flag waver where there was no breeze. As a career soldier, I was constantly reminded of Russian leaders predicting the demise of the United States, but I was adamant about it not happening on my watch.

I always thought the Russians would try to overtake us in combat. I didn’t know they would use the Trojan Horse concept to defeat us. Thank God for the deep state (if there is such a thing). If it does exist, I bet they are the only ones manning the wall right now.

Dennis White • St. Louis

