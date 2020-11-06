Letter: The ‘deep state’ might be the only thing protecting us

Regarding “How a probe of Trump-Russia ties turned into a GOP rally cry” (Oct. 13): I’ve stood on many distant shores looking toward my country feeling proud to be an American. Through the fog of war and the smell of cordite, I have observed our nation’s flag waver where there was no breeze. As a career soldier, I was constantly reminded of Russian leaders predicting the demise of the United States, but I was adamant about it not happening on my watch.