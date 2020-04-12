Letter: The ‘digital divide’ needs closing during pandemic

Regarding “E-learning a challenge Chicago schools amid virus closures” (March 28): Whether you are watching television, listening to radio or reading the newspaper, the primary mechanism for connecting people to resources is to reference websites. According to Pew Research, three in 10 adults with household incomes below $30,000 a year don’t own a smart phone. More than four in 10 don’t have home broadband services or a traditional computer. Public libraries are closed now. Ask any librarian and they will tell you their computers are a lifeline to the poor.
What about trying the following strategies to correct this situation? When television mentions vital resources for the community, always include a telephone number or run that information at the bottom of the screen. Take a few minutes at the end of a highly rated radio program and announce the names of the vital resources mentioned, including websites and telephone numbers. Newspapers are the most able to include websites along with telephone numbers and addresses. Why not run on a regular basis a directory of resources during the pandemic? Try all these strategies until the pandemic is over.
The digital divide should not mean death if we become more flexible with the frequency and mode of information sharing.
Sunita Manu • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.