Letter: The do’s and don’ts of how to vote in St. Louis County

Regarding the editorial “Now’s the time for election officials to prepare for GOP sabotage attempts” (Aug. 18): Missouri law allows curbside voting only for the physically disabled. Pandemic fear is not a legal reason to vote curbside. None of the law changes — or court challenges — relating to the pandemic affects curbside voting. This is an important point because each curbside vote requires a bipartisan team of two election judges to leave their polling station to witness the casting of that vote. This interruption delays all voters at a polling place. The pandemic has reduced the number of poll workers and polling locations, which means more voters at fewer polling places. To run as efficiently as possible, curbside voting must be restricted to those legally allowed: only the physically disabled.
This year, voters worried about the coronavirus can request a mail-in ballot. The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 21. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing the completed ballot back no later than Oct. 27 to meet the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline on Nov. 3.
We join Commissioners Matthew Potter and Peggy Barnhart in encouraging all registered voters in St. Louis County to vote in person or absentee. We will continue to make accommodations for those with physical disabilities. Residents who have not registered have until Oct. 7 and can register online, or at multiple locations including most city halls and libraries. Voters who have questions about voting in St. Louis County can call 314-615-1800 or visit stlouisco.com/elections.
Sharon Buchanan-McClure and Trudi McCollum • Clayton
St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.