Letter: The draft allows government to control men's bodies

Regarding "Harris to voters: Don't give up as Trump rushes court pick" (Sept. 28): Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was widely praised in 2018 for asking then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh whether he knew of any law that allowed the government to control men’s bodies.
Before asking this question again in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Harris might note that the Selective Service law forced millions of American men into military service against their will. For two years or more, the government exercised complete control over their bodies 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Hundreds of thousands of men died as a direct result. Many more suffered lifelong injuries.
Although conscription has been suspended, men are still required to register for the draft. The penalties for failing to do so can include fines, imprisonment and loss of federal benefits. Women are exempt from this requirement. This statutory exemption was recently upheld by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. It’s very likely this case could end up before the Supreme Court.
Perhaps Harris could tell us whether she would only support a nominee to the Supreme Court who was committed to overturning a statute that specifically allows the government to control men’s bodies but not those of women, and whether, she as a senator, would vote to repeal such a statute.
Thomas F. Schlafly • St. Louis
