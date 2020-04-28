Letter: The ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ fit nicely on Trump

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” is a story full of pretense and charm. Kids get it, with a smile and chuckle. As the story goes, the reigning potentate never has the garments quite as fine as he would like. He is too narcissistic to be satisfied with each new effort his tailors make as his courtiers gather in adulation.
At last he is vested in raiment consisting of nothing but thin air. It is air and nothing more that he proudly displays. His subjects bow and scrape when he parades through town. They pretend. Except for one little boy who says the obvious out loud: “But he doesn’t have anything on!”
And now President Donald Trump, who dresses himself in arrogance and privilege, over every and any issue, wears the wardrobe of abysmal ignorance. Bereft of science and reason, he stands challenged. He too is naked, opining without anything more than thin air and his self-inflated, pumped up, paper-thin ruminations. And a wee microbe of a coronavirus points out the obvious.
Richard V. Wagner • Kirkwood
