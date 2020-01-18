Letter: The evidence is clear; senators must convict Trump

I ask all senators to vote to remove President Donald Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial. The record established so far, plus recent revelations by Lev Parnas, a co-conspirator in President Trump’s efforts, dictate removal of the president from office.
The efforts of bribery and/or extortion in attempts to get dirt on Democrats are undisputed. The president and Republicans had opportunities to present a defense in the House hearings and chose not to.
Despite claims to the contrary, some $35 million of appropriated aid to Ukraine was not delivered by the end of 2019 and reverted to the U.S. Treasury or was used for other purposes. That’s about what 200 Javelin missiles would cost.
Now, we learn that Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was working with Parnas, who allegedly hired Robert Hyde to stalk former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. All of this was during Giuliani’s efforts on behalf of President Trump to dig up dirt on Democrats and discount the Russia probe.
Senators, for these and other reasons, please vote to remove President Trump from office.
Timothy Hogan • Manchester