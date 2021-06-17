 Skip to main content
Letter: The evil of slavery isn't just an 'interpretation'
date 2021-06-17

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

Betty Sawyer joins educators and community activists on May 19 protesting Utah lawmakers' plans to pass resolutions encouraging a ban of critical race theory concepts outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City as both supporters and counterprotesters stand behind her.

(Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)

 Kristin Murphy

Regarding Steve Ehlmann's guest column, "Debate continues on this nation's troubled racial history" (June 13): Two years ago, the New York Times Magazine launched the 1619 Project as an ongoing initiative to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. Its stated aim was “to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery … at the very center of our national narrative.” It's simply one more tool available to social studies teachers, but its classroom use has become controversial.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann entered the political maelstrom by writing this op-ed, challenging the use of this curriculum in the classroom. He said, “No one should be surprised the winning and losing sides came up with different interpretations of the period.” This perspective implies that although the North won the Civil War, there was merit to the aims of both sides.

I know Mr. Ehlmann taught in public schools before entering politics. As a fellow educator who spent 40 years in the classroom, I would like to respond with three points. First, the North fought to end slavery, and the "Lost Cause" myth that emerged afterward was nothing but dishonest racism. It was not simply a “different interpretation.” Second, slavery did begin in 1619, and as our nation’s Original Sin, it’s at the epicenter of American history. Finally, Missouri should trust its social studies educators to teach the truth about the past without the interference of politicians with their own bias.

Joe Regenbogen • St. Louis County  

Sports