Letter: The evil of slavery isn't just an 'interpretation'

Regarding Steve Ehlmann's guest column, "Debate continues on this nation's troubled racial history" (June 13): Two years ago, the New York Times Magazine launched the 1619 Project as an ongoing initiative to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. Its stated aim was “to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery … at the very center of our national narrative.” It's simply one more tool available to social studies teachers, but its classroom use has become controversial.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann entered the political maelstrom by writing this op-ed, challenging the use of this curriculum in the classroom. He said, “No one should be surprised the winning and losing sides came up with different interpretations of the period.” This perspective implies that although the North won the Civil War, there was merit to the aims of both sides.