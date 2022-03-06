Letter: The fans will pay the price for players’ greedy demands

Regarding Jeff Gordon’s column “Baseball owners must partner with the players, not step on them” (March 2): I believe Post-Dispatch sports columnists lean in favor of the players union, and nothing will convince them anything else is wrong with this situation. Let’s look at this from another perspective: the greed of the players. They want more money, but it won’t be coming from the owners. Ultimately, the fans are the ones who will make up the increase in players’ pay.