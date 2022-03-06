 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The fans will pay the price for players’ greedy demands

MLB talks resume Sunday; Scherzer favors playoff 'ghost win'

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, standing, talks with other players attending a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball has canceled opening day. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management's deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

Regarding Jeff Gordon’s column “Baseball owners must partner with the players, not step on them” (March 2): I believe Post-Dispatch sports columnists lean in favor of the players union, and nothing will convince them  anything else is wrong with this situation. Let’s look at this from another perspective: the greed of the players. They want more money, but it won’t be coming from the owners. Ultimately, the fans are the ones who will make up the increase in players’ pay.

It’s simply outrageous to think the pay some of these guys make is worth it. It wouldn’t bother me one bit to see Major League Baseball sit out the entire season due to the uncontrolled irresponsible greed of both parties.

Edwin Soteropoulos • St. Louis County

