Letter: The filibuster is anti-democratic; time to eliminate it

In Jonah Goldberg's column, ("For Democrats, filibuster is only a malevolent tool when Republicans wield it," March 29) he essentially accused Democrats of hypocrisy because they used a legislative tool, the filibuster, while also decrying its racist history. Goldberg claims that a tool cannot be both an accursed vestige of racism and a noble tool of fairness depending on who is wielding it.

Of course, a tool has no innate morality. An assault weapon used by our military to fight our enemies is a noble use of that tool, whereas the use of the same weapon to commit a mass shooting at a grocery store is accursed. It is the same with the filibuster and the perceived goodness or evil of its use, depending on a person's political persuasion.

The filibuster is an extremely anti-democratic tool, allowing 41 senators to prevent legislation from even coming to an up-or-down vote. It is not a tool designed to pass legislation but to stop it. Furthermore, with two senators per state, regardless of population, its possible for 41 Republican senators, representing less than 21% of the U.S. population, to exercise what is essentially a veto over any pending legislation.