Letter: The first Greitens movie was bad, doesn't deserve sequel
Regarding “A Greitens comeback? Supporters of the ex-Missouri governor are hopeful” (Jan. 19): So there’s a group of people who think former Gov. Eric Greitens should make a comeback. This is like a movie that wasn’t that great in the first place. Making a sequel isn’t going to improve the characters or the original story much. In this case, when you have secretive characters pouring millions of dollars into a candidate’s campaign, and the funds aren’t allegedly used for the purpose stated, then there’s nothing left to say except two words: “The End.”

Helen Casteel • St. Louis County

