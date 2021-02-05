 Skip to main content
Letter: The GOP, not the liberals, are the real snowflakes here
From left: Sen. Josh Hawley, Gov. Mike Parson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Regarding the editorial “As the virus rages, Parson whines about his speech venue being moved” (Feb. 2): I can’t help but be amused by Gov. Mike Parson’s hurt feelings at being shunted into the Senate Chamber to give his State of the State address. It would appear that tender feelings are becoming a hallmark of the Republican Party these days.

Sen. Josh Hawley is crying on social media about being targeted for his political views. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is so offended at being told to wear a mask that she responds in a threatening manner. And ex-President Donald Trump is constantly whining about one perceived slight or another.

Now help me out here; I thought that we liberals were supposed to be the snowflakes.

Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur

