Letter: The GOP will now be looking for payback against Biden

During President Donald Trump’s tenure, it seems not a day has gone by when letter writers, columns and editorials on the Post-Dispatch opinion pages have not wailed absurdly about Trump destroying democracy. This was a duly elected president. The efforts to undermine him included the $32 million, three-plus-year Robert Mueller-led Russian collusion investigation; an impeachment effort based upon a Trump phone call to the Ukrainian president, and the despicable attempt to derail the nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Now, turning on a dime, the complainers and critics, anticipating a Joe Biden presidency, are singing a soothing song about unity and letting bygones be bygones. They may be shocked to learn that life is not that simple. People have long memories.

Democrats, their mass media enablers and the left in general wrote new rules for dismantling presidencies during the Trump years. They should not be in the least surprised when Republicans and other conservatives decide to play by these same rules regarding Biden. Turnabout is fair play, and what goes around comes around. Let the games begin.

Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood