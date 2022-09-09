Letter: The GOP won’t change if voters keep electing extremists

I agree with former Sen. John Danforth’s guest column “John Wood sought a Senate seat because Trump and Schmitt have hijacked the GOP” (Aug. 25). I believe the GOP has become a well of dishonesty and disloyalty to American principles.

Danforth bemoans the state of the GOP and asserts that the problem is politics in general. That is the same false equivalence that deprives many people of making realistic decisions. The problem with American politics is less general and more specific to the Republican party and its radical right-wing adherents.

But if Danforth really believes the Republican party must change, then why can he not take the obvious next step? If Republicans really want to see change, they must recognize that won’t happen until their candidates are rejected by the voters. I believe Danforth should endorse Trudy Busch Valentine and encourage all moderate Republicans and independent voters to do the same.

To simply lament the contemptible state of the GOP will accomplish nothing. To elect other candidates will make real change.

Donald Foley • Florissant