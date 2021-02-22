Letter: The government has totally botched vaccine distribution

Regarding "Sultan: How far would you go for a vaccine?" (Feb. 21): Now that the coronavirus vaccine is being rolled out, I and many other hopefuls have left no registry unsigned. But I wonder why we bothered. Happenstance and luck seem to matter more. My emails and texts share forwarded links to vaccination events, reports of trips to rural Missouri, stories tinged with disappointment, frustration and absurdity. Add securing an appointment to the list of life’s must-do activities while still managing home and work, and grieving those lost in this tragic public health disaster. I can discern no method to this madness.

I do not blame anyone resourceful and lucky enough to be vaccinated. But I can and do blame our politicians and health officials for the disconcerting lack of organization. No one of us should have to work this hard to get a vaccine. Community-living poor and elderly, those with health risks, those without reliable internet, working people who haven’t the time to chase down leads are being denied access. And communities of color that have suffered disparate numbers of infections and deaths are not being prioritized.