Letter: The greatest generation wouldn’t whine about virus
Letter: The greatest generation wouldn't whine about virus

Regarding “DC Mayor: Rising numbers show ‘COVID fatigue’ relaxation” (Oct. 14): I keep hearing that Americans are suffering from coronavirus fatigue. They are tired of being careful, wearing masks, not going to bars and restaurants. And yet, we are only into the pandemic for nine months.

How would these folks ever have managed during World War II? For nearly four years, Americans lived through rationing, enforced blackouts on the coasts, and many other deprivations. Not to mention often being separated from loved ones for years. Just because today’s enemy is a virus, instead of a foreign country, does not mean we must work together any less to defeat it.

If we can’t manage to wear masks and avoid large gatherings for a few months until a vaccine is ready, rather than being descended from the greatest generation, perhaps we will be called the lazy, self-centered generation.

Phillip Klasskin • University City

