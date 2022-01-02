Letter: The health safety net must remain intact

The health care safety net is a vital part of Missouri’s public health framework and ensures all people have equitable access to the care they need, when they need it. But our state’s elected officials are once again playing politics with it through the implementation of new regulations that attack Planned Parenthood, a vital family planning provider. Eliminating such a significant, high-volume provider will have a detrimental effect on all health care providers and those who seek care.

Years of underfunding and budget cuts have already stretched the safety net too thin, making our public health infrastructure fragile to any losses. We know that thousands of Missourians rely on the safety net, specifically for family planning services. In fact, according to the Guttmacher Institute, approximately 391,510 women aged 13-44 are in need of publicly funded family planning services. With such a high need for care, removing a substantial provider will devastate our community. Existing providers are already unable to meet this need and will become even more overloaded, leaving some Missourians without options or requiring them to delay care.