Letter: The jury is in before the trial has even begun

In a court case, the juries are picked from a group of citizens. They are questioned by both the prosecution lawyers and the defense lawyers to find out if they can be impartial.
In an impeachment of a president, the House of Representatives decides when and if articles of impeachment are warranted. If so, the case is sent to the Senate for trial, where the senators are to be the jury. But the Senate majority leader chose to go to Fox News and state that he will coordinate his defense with the White House counsel. Wait a minute here. The Senate leader and all of the senators are supposed to reserve their judgment until after hearing all of the facts about the articles of impeachment to make their decision.
A little less than half of our nation has been sleepwalking through these last three years, not actually seeing the damages done to our nation. Let’s all blame the "do-nothing House of Representatives." Wait a minute, that’s not right either. The House has sent hundreds of bills to the Senate majority leader to be considered, most of which are still sitting on the Senate leader's desk, or maybe in his trash can. Show some bipartisan backbone, and do the right things.
Mike Edwards • Centralia, Ill.