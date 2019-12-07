I would be more open to considering allegations of corruption against President Donald Trump if political partisans on the left were paragons of deep moral integrity. But in most cases they also are doing what they accuse Trump of doing.
They accused Trump of Russia collusion while at the same time they were using the “Steele Dossier,” which had been purchased by Democrats using Russian operatives to dig up dirt, or more likely, make it up against Trump.
Now Trump is accused of withholding money from Ukraine for defense assistance unless Ukraine investigated allegations that Joe Biden and his son were linked to a corrupt businessman. And there are allegations that Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless a certain prosecutor was removed. Double standard here? American news media have for years selectively investigated corruption in our political system. If the media were to impartially investigate real corruption, the media would maintain trust among the people and possible corruption on both sides would be reduced.
Robert Gravlin • St. Peters