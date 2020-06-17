Letter: The left wants the ‘racist’ label to divide everyone

While there are people of goodwill working for positive, constructive change, there is also intense group pressure from the extremists of the new left to shame those who aren’t on board.
The extremists see everything through the lens of race as they believe race, and particularly racism, is the dominant negative force at work in their lives and our society. If someone does not agree with their views on racism, they are an impediment to the progress of society. The labeling and branding of being a racist is important, as it renders you unworthy of any friendship or respect. In other words, you no longer matter and everyone needs to know it. Judging people as good or bad, friend or foe, has never been easier. Forget all other aspects of character, they are essentially unimportant.
And who’s a racist? Easy. Whoever they say is one.
This is how the extremists view me, you and anyone else who has walked the earth, now or in the past.
Bernard Bahn • St. Louis County
