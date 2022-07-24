Letter: The life of embryo is not more important than the mother

Regarding “Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal, poll finds” (July 21): It seems that five Supreme Court justices believe the life of a zygote or an embryo is more important than the life of the mother. Despite a majority of Americans supporting abortion rights, including 68% of Catholics, these justices decided they know what’s best.

The devastating effects of their ruling are already playing out: a 10-year-old rape victim was denied medical care in her own state; a woman with vaginal bleeding was turned away from her hospital; a woman with a life threatening ectopic pregnancy must wait for her doctor to receive permission from a lawyer to treat her. This is insanity.

Doctors have medical training, but lawyers don’t. Doctors are now threatened with felonies if they follow medical training. Women are living human beings, but zygotes and embryos are not. We do not hold funerals for them, but we do hold funerals for their mothers.

One in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage. It happened to me. I was devastated, but at least doctors did their best to help me. How many women are going to unnecessarily suffer even more than I because of this Supreme Court decision? How many women will die because doctors’ hands were tied? Not only have women had a constitutional right taken away from them, their very lives are now at risk.

Joy Parisien • Manchester