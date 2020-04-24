Letter: The logical extension of Democrats’ logic is absurd

The leaders of St Louis and St. Louis County have issues orders that I believe will destroy the lives and economic futures of their citizens in conjunction with their Democrat brethren around the country, so let’s go all the way.
They seem to want to make the St. Louis region the ultimate progressive utopia. As if to suggest (though no one has ever said or implied this): Let’s seize those golf courses that were allowed to stay open and turn them into homeless camps. Busch Stadium is not being used. Construct some steel and drywall, and we’ve got a first-class illegal alien homestead and welcome center. College dorm rooms should be converted to free housing for the poor. High schools can be converted to barracks for the military who will be needed to keep order among the deplorables. Parks can be made into reeducation centers.
Who would have ever thought Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page would do what dictators never could? You win, Democrats. Soon there will be no more President Donald Trump, no more elections, and no more pesky U.S. Constitution.
David Brewer • Oakville
