Letter: The losing Cardinals need a reality check on attendance

Regarding Ben Hochman's column "‘ You see how full it is.’ With 25,938 in the stands, frustrated Cardinals frustrated the fans, yet again " (April 19): Mighty Jack Flaherty is disappointed that only 25,938 showed up to see him pitch in an "important" game against division rivals the Milwaukee Brewers. Geez, is he in touch with reality?

Does he know there is a deadly global pandemic that has recently spiked in Missouri due to the stupidity of many of the state's citizens? Does he know the game was on a week night with many people going back to school? And finally, does he know he plays for a second-tier team going nowhere this season?