 Skip to main content
Letter: The losing Cardinals need a reality check on attendance
0 comments

Letter: The losing Cardinals need a reality check on attendance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cardinals take on Brewers at Busch

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) breathes a sigh of relief after striking out Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) in the sixth inning of a MLB game against the Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, maintaiing their lead of 2-3. The Cardinals are trying to come back from a 2-0 loss in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Regarding Ben Hochman's column "‘You see how full it is.’ With 25,938 in the stands, frustrated Cardinals frustrated the fans, yet again" (April 19): Mighty Jack Flaherty is disappointed that only 25,938 showed up to see him pitch in an "important" game against division rivals the Milwaukee Brewers. Geez, is he in touch with reality?

Does he know there is a deadly global pandemic that has recently spiked in Missouri due to the stupidity of many of the state's citizens? Does he know the game was on a week night with many people going back to school? And finally, does he know he plays for a second-tier team going nowhere this season?

Nothing better than an arrogant athlete whining about his feelings.

James Speck • St. Louis County 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News