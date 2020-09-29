 Skip to main content
Letter: The ‘mask weary’ are weak, and might catch the virus
Letter: The 'mask weary' are weak, and might catch the virus

Regarding “As cases rise, experts concerned about coming flu season” (Sept. 27): Medical science fears that the confluence of the upcoming flu season and the coronavirus could result in thousands of more deaths. Further, some feel that we are becoming “mask weary.” Mask weary? I thought Americans were tough, willing to do whatever to conquer enemies, and that the virus is an enemy.

If people eschew wearing a mask because they are tired of it, they are weak. Most of us wear a mask everyday when at work or mixing among the public. Those who don’t wear a mask are more likely to contract the virus and, perhaps, die.

Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills

